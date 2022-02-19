sport, local-sport, dunvegan, wagga, david o'prey, jack gunston, jaegar o'meara, jon ceglar, championships

HAWTHORN stars Jack Gunston and Jaegar O'Meara, along with former teammate Jon Ceglar, were winning owners at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday. The AFL trio are in the ownership of Dunvegan, who stormed home along the inside to capture the $30,000 JRC Electrical Services Showcase Benchmark 58 Handicap (1400m). It was the second win at Wagga in three starts for the David O'Prey-trained galloper, who has only been at the stable this campaign. Dunvegan ($18) stormed home along the inside to down Zarsnip ($31) by a half head, with Loose Love ($9.00) close up for third. Ceglar, now at Geelong, purchased Dunvegan online and convinced Gunston and O'Meara to come in. "Cegs and a few of his Hawthorn mates went in on her. They're having some fun with him but he's just a bit in and out," O'Prey said. "Jonathon used to work for me years ago, he was never going to make a jockey. It's good, it gives them an interest. I talk to Cegs every second day because he's got a few horses with me." The Wandjina gelding was with Matt Laurie and now has two wins to his name from 13 starts. O'Prey is still working the galloper out but was happy to see him stick his neck out and get the job done on Saturday. "He's not known for his honesty but today he was honest. We'll give him that one today," he said. "He's run third behind Marabi so he's got some good form behind him, he's just not that honest I think. "We jumped him during the week just to sharpen him up because at Albury (last start) he was off the bridal at the 700, it was just embarrasing where as today he did everything perfect. "Not that I've had him long, we put the blinkers on a coiuple of starts ago and it worked straight away but at Albury he was very disappointing." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/45009349-a119-4947-8c06-872db27fef79.jpg/r0_707_3593_2737_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg