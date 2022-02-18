newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Wagga trainer Gary Colvin, jockey Nick Heywood and the galloper Another One get a shot at history on Saturday, bidding to become the first back-to-back winners of Country Championships races anywhere in the state. Another One is the $3.60 favourite for the Southern Districts qualifier at Murrumbidgee Turf Club and, despite the hype, Colvin cut a relaxed figure on Friday ahead of the $150,000 race for locally-trained horses. "I'm good! My week's done. He's ready to go. The two of them are ready to go. Now it's just up to the jockeys," Colvin said. Another One (barrier nine) and stablemate Nic's Hero (10) will start side-by-side in the 1400m feature. "They can have a yarn to each other before they jump," the trainer laughed, adding that the plan is for Heywood to find a spot midfield for the favourite. If he's honest, Colvin is still recovering from the dramatic manner of last year's success, when the then-three-year-old got sent back and caught wide but stormed home to win - just! - in the final stride. "If he can win, I hope it's a bit better than that. That gives you a bloody heart attack, that does," Colvin said. "Last year we got shuffled back a bit and I don't want that to happen. We want to be a bit more positive on him." Another One confirmed the strength of that win when second in the $500,000 final at Randwick behind Art Cadeau last year. But these are high stakes. Only half-a-length separated them but the difference in prizemoney was $193,000. Another One returned in the spring hoping for the $1.3 million The Kosciuszko. Interest from slot holders didn't eventuate however and the stable changed plans, running three times in Sydney (for a second and two sixths) and experimenting with distance as the gelding stretched out as far as 1800m. Meanwhile, Art Cadeau returned and won the 1200m Kosciuszko first up and its connections collected another $735,000 for their troubles. But Another One (13 starts; 4 wins, 3 seconds, 1 third) has taken his owners on a heck of a journey. Three wins came in his first five starts and they knocked back offers to sell, electing to enjoy the ride. "He's been great. Last year we nearly won the big one, you know. It was very exciting," Colvin said. "We thought we might have been picked up for The Kosciuszko but it didn't happen. But it was probably a blessing in disguise because we're getting another crack at The Championships." Colvin said a good spell for Another One after the spring "has really turned him around" and they've never lost faith in their horse. "I think he's stronger. He's more mature. I'm very happy with the way he's going. I'm pretty confident he'll run a big race," he said. Having said that, he can't narrow down the dangers, declaring the rest of the field a worry. A shot at Country Championships history adds to the stakes. Northern Rivers galloper Plonka won their regional heat in 2019 and the wildcard heat last year. But winning the same heat twice has, so far, proven elusive everywhere. "It would be very nice, very nice," Colvin said. "It's the pinnacle for country horses now, to have a crack at the Country Championships. I know we've got The Kosciuszko now too, but it's just a great concept. Everyone's talking about it in town, which is good for racing." Albury trainer Donna Scott has been closer than anyone, with Bennelong Dancer finishing second in 2018 and 2020, either side of the 2019 victory in the SDRA qualifier. While Goulburn trainer Tash Burleigh's Al Mah Haha (2019 South East heat winner) and Caerless Choice, trained by Paul Messara, (2017 Hunter and North West) both finished second the following year. Colvin himself had Forever Newyork finish in the minor placings in 2019 and 2017 but can't wait to return to the Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday with a champion he thinks is capable of defending his title. Colvin said their other runner, Nic's Hero ($41), to be ridden by Adrian Layt is an up-and-coming horse who deserves his shot. "He won three races last preparation and he's had a run in a Highway (at Randwick) this preparation," Colvin said. "I wasn't too disappointed in the run. He was a bit under done. He only beat one home but he was only five lengths behind them and he was starting to work home. "He's having a crack. That's what they're for, these races." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

