LEADING Southern District trainer Mitch Beer has declared $16 chance Mnementh the best of his six chances in Saturday's $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m). Beer will be looking to win the heat for the second time in three years and will have strength in numbers at Wagga. After weighing up a surprise start before scratching with Hardware Lane, Beer is still left with Mnementh, Swagger, Scarlet Prince, Snowbella, Power Me Up and Tullaghan. Mnementh started a $7.50 chance in last year's SDRA qualifier but only beat two horses home when pulling up with atrial fibrillation. The five-year-old has won two of his four starts since prompting Beer to label him his best chance in Saturday's race. "Mnementh. He's going as good as ever," Beer said. "It's been a pretty long range plan. His first up run last preparation at Wagga was phenomenal. I'm not even slightly concerned. I think the 1400 first up is awesome. "His stats first-up, he's had five first-up runs for two wins and two seconds. The only other one he pulled up amiss. I think he's had four runs at Wagga for two wins, a second and the only other one was the Country Championships where he pulled up with atrial fibrillation so I'm really running him on data first up and it really indicates the horse running well. "I really don't think the horse could be going any better. His trial the other day was super. Sat back and rocketed home." MORE SPORT NEWS The TAB market had Hardware Lane as the best of Beer's chances. The lightly-raced three-year-old drew barrier one but Beer ultimately decided it was too much too soon for the son of Scissor Kick. "He galloped on Tuesday and I've never had a horse work like that in Albury," Beer said. "Drawing one made it a lot more enticing but after speaking with the main owner we decided against it. Barrier draws were also unkind to the young Albury horseman, after coming up with 16 (Scarlet Prince), 15 (Snowbella), 13 (Swagger), 12 (Power Me Up), 10 (Menemnth) and three (Tullaghan). "Who knows. Tap N Run drawing two could be horrendous," Beer said. "Snowbella is extremely fast so I think she'll be alright. I'm happy with Mnementh, Scarlet Prince we'll go back on, Power Me Up rolls forward. The only one I wasn't too worried about draws three." Meantime, Beer also intends to scratch unbeaten three-year-old Well In Sight from Moonee Valley on Friday night.

