sport, local-sport, donna scott, halo warrior, country championships, bennelong dancer, gusonic, oamanikka, sdra, qualifier

Albury trainer Donna Scott is also no stranger to success in the Championships as she prepares a three-pronged attack for Saturday's $150,000 SDRA qualifier at Wagga. Scott's mighty mare Bennelong Dancer qualified for three successive finals from 2018-2020. Bennelong Dancer ran third in the $500,000 final in 2019. Scott enhanced her reputation as one of the leading trainers in the SDRA after Bautista qualified for the final last year. This year the stable will have a three-pronged attack with Halo Warrior, Oamanikka and recent stable addition Gusonic. Scott said it was satisfying to have three runners in one of the biggest races on the SDRA calendar. "It is satisfying because so much planning goes into the race and it's a bit like a grand final I guess," Scott said. "12 months ago the plan was to have Halo Warrior and Oamanikka target the race. "It's not often us bush trainers get to race for the money on offer in our own backyard." Scott said she had a slight leaning towards Halo Warrior as her best chance to contest a fifth consecutive final at Randwick. Halo Warrior won his most recent start at Wagga earlier this month in the Championships preview. MORE SPORT NEWS In a further bonus, Mathew Cahill will be reunited with Halo Warrior who has drawn awkwardly in gate 12 after finishing sixth on the gelding in the Qualifier last year. "On recent form, Halo Warrior looks like my best chance," she said. "He wasn't primed to win the other day and the plan was always to trial then run in the preview and then be cherry ripe for the Qualifier. "To pull off the win was a bonus I guess and he has recovered well and is primed to run a big race. "Winning form is good form but we haven't drawn the greatest when you are trying to tick off all your boxes. "But he might be better out wide with a clear run than being cluttered up on the fence. "Luck usually plays a part in winning these big races." Scott said Oamanikka was also primed to run a big race. "Oamanikka has been going around in much tougher grade," she said. "He's two from two second-up and loves Wagga. "Blaike was happy with his last start performance." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/d67e059d-9c80-4ad3-a976-bd015af0b3ba.jpg/r3_284_5557_3422_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg