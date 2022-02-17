newsletters, editors-pick-list, sam martyn, coach, ganmain, re-sign, jason hamblin, riverina league, ganmain grong grong matong, extension

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong have locked coach Sam Martyn in for an extra year. In a strong show of faith heading into his second season in the job, the Lions have re-signed Martyn until the end of 2023. GGGM president Jason Hamblin said the club was stoked to have locked Martyn away for an extra year. "When you're in the space we're in at the moment with a really good list, you really want a quality coach and the club has that in Sam at the moment, which was reflected last year by him being named coach of the year," Hamblin said. "All the players are buying in to what he's selling. He's a real people person and he came to the club and said I'm going to get to know every person whose played footy at Ganmain and he wouldn't know who half of them are but he goes up and speaks to them for half an hour. He's unbelievable. "He's invested in the club and he's invested in the playing group. We're in a great space at the moment. If all footy decision's were this easy, it would be a pleasure." Martyn arrived at GGGM from Canberra Demons as a player for the one-off AFL Riverina Championships in 2020. Hamblin said it proved to be a significant signing as it showcased the club to Martyn, who then agreed to coach the club for the next two seasons. MORE SPORT NEWS Martyn, 29, had the Lions on top of the ladder last year with two rounds remaining when COVID forced the cancellation of the season. The Lions were so impressed with his work, they wasted no time in extending Martyn's deal until the end of 2023. The former Adelaide Crows-listed footballer said it was an easy decision to extend his stay. "It's exciting. It was a pretty easy decision in the end," Martyn said. "Last year came to an abrupt end when we had a lot of momentum so it was a shame it all fell on it's head. "I envisaged two years it would take to get the game plan up and running but the boys picked it up really quickly in the end so I thought if they can do this, think what we can do in three years. "It was a no brainer for me to sign and build on the foundation we've set."

