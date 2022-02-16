sport, local-sport, ethan weidemann, turvey park, osborne, michael mazzocchi, will o'connor, liam shallies, training, kodie o'malley

A PROMISING off-season at Maher Oval has continued with the return of Osborne teenager Ethan Weidemann to Turvey Park. Weidemann established himself as a regular first grader at Osborne last year but has decided to return to Turvey Park, where he played junior football, for the upcoming season. The 18-year-old had trained at both Osborne and Turvey Park in the pre-season before settling on the Bulldogs. Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi was rapt to have Weidemann on board. "Ethan played juniors through Turvey before going out to Osborne and it's great to have him back," Mazzocchi said. "I watched Eth a lot when he was going through Wagga and District juniors and watching him again at training, I'm really excited with what he can bring to our side. "He's super fit and from watching him at training, his game sense stuff, his knowledge of where the footy is going is really good. "He'll be a big get for us, especially losing Billy Glanvill. I see him as that type of player, he'll fill a role through the midfield where he can find the footy, run and break lines." In further good news at Turvey Park, young key defender Will O'Connor has decided against a move to North Albury and will remain at the Bulldogs this year. On the flipside, young Tuggeranong key position player Liam Shallies will not join Turvey Park as planned. The Bulldogs have welcomed Andrew Emery, Jesse Margosis, Tim Doyle, Alex Smith, Corey Baxter, Callum Dooley and now Weidemann. The departures include Mitch Ward, Andrew Saddler, Billy Glanvill and Ryan Shaw. Mazzocchi is happy with both the talent and depth at his disposal with already 65 different players having attended pre-season training across the three grades. He expects Turvey Park's improvement to come on the back of emerging players like Rhett Weidemann and Harry Woods, plus getting a full season into others. MORE SPORT NEWS "Matty Ness only played until round eight last year, Harry Woods, Shaun Allan, they didn't get full seasons and our improvement will be on the back of these blokes stringing games together," Mazzocchi said. With Will Ashcroft still struggling with a back injury, Mazzocchi's early plan is to play Baxter deep in attack. Meantime, former Turvey Park forward Kodie O'Malley has also departed Osborne. O'Malley has moved to Grafton for work. The recent loss of Weidemann and O'Malley comes on the back of Sam Stening, Hayden Armstrong and Michael Driscoll also moving on. The off-season movement from Osborne is set to make for a much more competitive Hume League season with Holbrook appearing to have closed the gap on the perennial powerhouse.

