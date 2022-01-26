newsletters, editors-pick-list,

TURVEY Park is confident they have recruited well enough across all parts of the ground after rounding off their squad with a trio of signings. Midfielder-small forward Corey Baxter, who played for Narrandera in 2018 and 2019, has joined the Bulldogs after a stint with Shoalhaven. Melbourne-based footballer Callum Dooley has also jumped on board through an association with another Turvey Park recruit Jesse Margosis, while young key position player Liam Shallies (Tuggeranong) rounds off their squad. Turvey Park had been desperate to add size to their list after they were exposed in that area in last year's Riverina League, where they finished sixth. The latest recruits join Inside midfielder Margosis, key defender Tim Doyle, centre half-forward Andrew Emery and young utility Alex Smith as newcomers to the squad. Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi feels they have improved their list but also offset their main losses, headlined by the retired Mitch Ward, young gun Billy Glanvill and former assistant coach Andrew Saddler. Baxter returns to the Riverina League after close friend, Bulldogs ruckman Shaun Allan, convinced him to do so. "He comes with good raps, is quick and kicks goals wherever he goes," he said. "It depends how we look up forward and where (key forward) Brad Ashcroft slots in, but if we have our couple of talls going he'll be a smaller forward-midfield rotation for us." Mazzocchi admitted his knowledge of Dooley is limited, but said he has been playing at a high level in Melbourne with De La Salle Old Collegians. "I don't know a massive amount about him, but I believe the competition he played in is a good one so he should come up and play some good first grade with us," he said. "He's a half forward-mid, a six-footer who is hard at is as an inside player. "The seven new guys, they've all got that size we really needed. We're happy we're signed a couple of good forwards, a couple of good mids and a couple of good backs." Mazzocchi is also expecting a big year from Luke Fellows after he took a big step at senior level last year.

