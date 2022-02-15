sport, local-sport, group 9, women's, nines, tackle, knockout, carnival, gabe knight, rugby league

GROUP Nine hope the introduction of a women's tackle carnival can help propel the sport to greater heights. The inaugural Group Nine Women's Nines Tackle Knockout will be held at Parramore Park, Wagga, in April in what organisers hope can be the start of something that develops into a permanent fixture on the rugby league calendar. The knockout on the weekend of April 2-3 will kick-off a big fortnight of rugby league in Wagga, with the NRL game between Canberra and Melbourne to follow the Saturday afterwards. Group Nine director Gabe Knight hopes the knockout can help propel women's rugby league forward. "Absolutely. It's something that we want to run every year," Knight said. "If it turns into 13 a side that would be amazing, if it turned into a permanent Group Nine, Riverina competition that would be even better." The knockout will hold an open's division, along with under 17s and 15s. Knight believes the under 15 and 17 divisions are important as Group Nine look to highlight to young girls the pathways that are opening up in women's rugby league. "Obviously (Andrew Hinchcliffe) and I are part of that Riverina team at the moment and it's so hard to build when the girls don't get rugby league all year round," Knight said. "It's nice now with the Raiders saying they are going to put in an NRLW team, there's a bit more of an achievable and reachable pathway. "As we understand they will likely come and scout from the carnival as well. We know how much talent we have down here in the Riverina, it's just getting to show it." The winning women's team will take home $4000 in prizemoney. Runners up win $1000, while semi-finalists, plate and bowl winners will also receive a share of the prizemoney. Under 17 and 15 winners and runners up will be award voucher packages. Knight hopes to attract the minimum of four teams required for the 15s and 17s to go ahead, while 10 is the goal for the open's division. MORE SPORT NEWS "In the opens division, we'd love 10. I don't think that's reaching for the stars and hopefully not setting it too low either," Knight said. "We'd love 10 just to really get everyone in there and playing completely different people. Just to get difference in players, not just Group Nine people. "We made it nine-a-side, hopefully that allows people to be able to field a team essentially. We really want to try and push that younger age group. And it's moreso about promoting and giving girls in the region an opportunity to play rather than having to travel to Canberra to do so." Knight hopes to attract teams from the south coast, Canberra, plus teams like Dindima. She would also love to see Group Nine clubs get right behind the carnival. "It would be so nice to see Group Nine clubs really get behind it and try and put something together. In saying that, you don't necessarily need to be a registered club," she said. Nominations for the knockout close on March 18. The opening day of the knockout will be round robin with organisers hoping to give teams a minimum of three games. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/bd0bf1f1-da86-4b15-9f00-e5f596d4dc71.jpg/r0_400_5760_3654_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg