WAGGA Tigers are banking on improvement from their youth to help make inroads in this year's Riverina League competition. Tigers are still working away at a couple of recruitment possibilities but in the meantime, are putting time into the club's emerging juniors. That's where captain-coach Murray Stephenson is hoping considerable improvement can come from. "Pre-season's going well. The boys are training pretty well," Stephenson said. "We've put a focus on longer sessions this year to try and help the younger guys get fit enough to play senior footy. "They're improving still." It has been a relatively quiet off-season at Robertson Oval. Tigers welcomed back 2019 Jim Quinn Medallist, Jesse Manton, and have welcomed Ben Gould from Culcairn. MORE SPORT NEWS There has been some key departures however with Brendy Myers, Charlie Bance and Hamish Gilmore among the bigger losses. Tigers finished last season in third position, before COVID cancelled the remainder, but were finishing with some momentum. Stephenson, in his second year leading Tigers, hopes to still land a couple of recruits. "We're always still chasing a couple," he said. "What we're after, a couple of big fellas, there aren't many of and everyone is after them this year it seems." Reid Gordon is another Tiger who is no certainty to play this season. Stevenson rated him a 50-50 chance as he weighs up a move home to Queensland. Tigers have locked in two pre-season trial games, against Osborne (March 12) and Wodonga Bulldogs (March 19).

