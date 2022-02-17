Wagga RSL looks to rediscover form to ensure finals position

sport, local-sport,

Wagga RSL are chasing some much needed momentum to get their season back on track. The Bulldogs put in some of their best performances leading into the Christmas break but have struggled in both the Twenty20 and one-day competitions so far this year. Captain-coach Sam Perry hopes they can turn things around, starting with a clash against winless St Michaels at Wagga Cricket Ground on Saturday. "I think we've gone back to the last five or six years we're we are struggling to score runs and we're more concerned about getting out then putting runs on the board," Perry said. "At the start of the year we were really good at being concerned about scoring runs first and getting out second but that's been reversed in the last few weeks and haven't shown enough intent. To make things harder they will have to change their fortunes without their three highest runscorers this season with Tim Cameron joining Jack Carey and Will Morley on the unavailable list. READ MORE

