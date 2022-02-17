Crunch time hits hard for Kooringal Colts

sport, local-sport,

Kooringal Colts are looking to hit back swiftly to be any chance of playing finals cricket this season. After a heavy loss to ladder leaders South Wagga last week, Colts need to get the better of third placed Lake Albert at Rawlings Park on Saturday. Colts are still four points outside of a finals berth, but have closed the gap on Wagga RSL, who tackle winless St Michaels. Captain Keenan Hanigan is looking for the side to come with the right attitude after struggling in their loss to South Wagga last week. "We just have to wins at all costs otherwise our season is over," Hanigan said. "Last week was a little disappointing but it was just one of those days you have in cricket. "We didn't bowl all that great, dropped some catches before getting bowled out for 90 and we got beaten by the better team on the day. "Now we just have to be up for it. "I think at times we've turned up to games not ready to play but we have played some good cricket since Christmas time." Colts have made two changes from the eight-wicket loss with Mat Etchells, who top scored with 17, and Daniel Perri both out of the side. Meanwhile the Bulls, who are eight points clear of Colts, are eyeing the chance to cement themselves in finals. READ MORE

