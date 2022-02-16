newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Southcity product Tyson Hodge has the opportunity of a lifetime after being named in South Sydney's team for their first NRL trial. Hodge has been named on the bench for the clash with North Queensland in Cairns on Saturday. While there is very limited NRL experience in the side, Hodge hopes he can make a big impression. "It's unreal and it has only just started to sink in over the last couple of days," Hodge said. "When the team got announced (on Tuesday night) I've just had so much support from back home from my family and friends. "It's now just sinking in that it is a pretty opportunity for myself so I'm just looking to put my best foot forward, I'm really keen for the opportunity and I just can't wait." Hodge and older brother Cody both secured train and trial deals with the NRL powerhouse. A hamstring complaint has prevented Cody, who was dealt a number of injury blows throughout the Group Nine season last year, from lining up on Saturday. READ MORE There are still places up for grabs in South Sydney's top squad but the chance to train alongside some of the biggest names in the sport has been a great experience. "It's been unreal," Hodge said. "It's really good being training with so many of my idols in that team. "Especially Latrell (Mitchell), Cody (Walker) and some of the other boys I really look up to. "They've been a pleasure to train with and they always look after us. "They make sure we're having fun at training and look after us off the field by taking us to lunch and stuff like that. "It's been really good hanging out with the boys and I really can't wait to impress a few heads on Saturday." Hodge returned to Southcity for the COVID interrupted 2020 season before running into more issues with the pandemic last year. After playing most of the season with Brighton Roosters in Brisbane's competition, the 22-year-old made the move to Sydney only to run into their lockdown. Now after a big pre-season he's looking to make the most of any opportunity with the Rabbitohs including their NSW Cup side. "I've been working hard, trying my best at training and just taking it all in," he said. "Hopefully I can have have a good game."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/ffc612c5-7b86-4f69-83d7-d114d14bcdad.JPG/r12_256_4789_2955_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg