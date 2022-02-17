sport, local-sport, sidonie carroll, rugby, afl, wagga, collingullie, queanbeyan, canberra, southern nsw

GREATER opportunities in the women's game has led Sidonie Carroll back to Australian rules. Carroll has been one of the shining lights for Collingullie-Glenfield Park in their unbeaten start to the AFL Southern NSW women's competition. The 20-year-old travels back from Canberra each week to pull on the boots for Collingullie, following in the footsteps of elder brother Declan and father Stephen, who coached the club. Carroll moved to the nation's capital to pursue rugby at University of Canberra, where she has been making her mark in both sevens and the traditional 15-a-side version of the game. But greater opportunities opening up for women in Australian rules, combined with her inital foray into the sport has prompted Carroll to ditch some rugby and focus more on AFL. "I only played AFL when I was in school because there was a few school comps and I enjoyed it there but there wasn't much else to go to from there," Carroll said. "So I decided to do rugby and that's why I moved up to uni here to do rugby. This was a good town with good rugby and lots of girls. "This year because I've enjoyed the AFL training and obviously playing, I decided to play for the Queanbeyan Tigers up here at Canberra. I'm just going to do the sevens at the end of the year and have stopped doing the 15s and have decided to do AFL. "I just decided now there is a lot of things for AFL, I decided I like it more than the rugby bit. That's why I joined a team and went from there." MORE SPORT NEWS Carroll started at centre-half-back for Collingullie and also spent time through the midfield in last week's win over Coolamon. She is enjoying the experience and says it is something she is more than happy to travel home from Canberra for. "Yeah it's been good so far. I've been training here with another AFL team and I just go back to get game time. It's been good and all the girls are really good as well," she said. Collingullie will take on fellow Pool B unbeaten team Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Friday night at Crossroads Oval. Carroll believes the Demons will know exactly where they stand after the showdown. "We're expecting them to be our toughest opposition in our pool because they've been getting some big scores and won both their games like we have so it should be a tough game against them," she said. Friday 6.30pm: GGGM v CSU at Ganmain Sportsground 6.30pm: EWK v Brookdale at Gumly Oval 6.30pm: Collingullie-GP v MCUE at Crossroads Oval 7.30pm: North Wagga v Griffith at Langtry Oval Sunday 10am: Marrar v Coolamon at Langtry Oval Monday 7.30pm: Narrandera v Turvey Park at Narrandera Sportsground Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/c3bc712d-dc9a-478b-b03c-8f94458526fd.jpg/r0_252_2590_1715_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg