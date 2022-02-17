coronavirus,

One person from the Riverina has passed away with COVID-19 as daily case numbers across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) dropped. On Thursday NSW Health reported 355 new cases of COVID across the MLHD. Of these cases 83 came from positive PCR results and 272 from rapid antigen tests. This is a drop from Wednesday's tally of 437 new cases. Meanwhile, the MLHD reported the death of one man in his 80s from the Albury area with the virus. "We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones," an MLHD spokesperson said. There are currently 22 people with the virus in MLHD hospitals and one in the ICU. The MLHD has also broken down the current active cases of COVID-19 by local government area, as recorded by PCR results only: Across the state 9,995 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths were reported in the 24 hours to 4pm. There are 1447 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 92 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1478 patients were being cared for in hospitals while ICU numbers are steady, remaining at 92. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.2 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.6 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 49.7 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.9 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.5 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 46 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. IN OTHER NEWS: The MLHD's mobile vaccination clinic will be in Tolland and Ashmont this week offering first, second and booster doses for anyone aged five and over. The vaccination hub will be at the Tolland Community Centre daily from 2pm to 6pm today, and at the Ashmont Ngurra Community Centre on tomorrow from 2pm to 6pm. For assistance, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/be001f84-7bde-4517-b55d-2589c6e6215d.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg