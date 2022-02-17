news, local-news,

WORK is under way on the corner of Edward, Docker and Shaw streets following a burst water main. Morning traffic at the busy intersection was slowed further as a lane closure just over the highway saw motorists filtering along Docker Street in single file. Crews from Riverina Water attended the scene on Wednesday night around midnight and remained working on the main into the morning. Work is still ongoing but repairs have been made. IN OTHER NEWS: A spokesperson for Riverina Water said while there is low pressure, no one is without water. Part of the left lane entering Docker Street from Edward Street remains temporarily closed. The Docker Street entrance into Shaw Street will also be temporarily closed. Motorists are being urged to take caution when entering Docker Street from the highway as sand has seeped over the road as a result of temporary flooding the night before and workers remain on site. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/c99a733f-ea1f-424d-8e58-7d52909dcf71.jpg/r0_536_4032_2814_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg