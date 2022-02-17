news, local-news,

In normal times, nurses and midwives provide an amazing service caring for their patients and they are overworked and underpaid. Their efforts during the COVID outbreak have been incredible and if any group deserves a substantial rise in pay it is this group. I believe that the government would be applauded if it gave this group a substantial rise in pay instead of fighting them for every dollar. I thought newspapers loved the opportunity to speak for the disadvantaged and stick it to the government. The majority of people marching the freedom rally in Canberra had a plethora of interesting stories that need telling, including people from my small rural Riverina community who are hurting. In the last 18 months, the following has happened: There are so many stories that could have been written, that The Daily Advertiser could have taken an interest in, but hasn't. What a missed opportunity. READ MORE LETTERS: LETTERS: Independents can give voters a voice in Canberra LETTERS: 'Gotcha' journalism targeting prime minister exposed LETTERS: Noise from Aquatic Centre's speakers a distraction Reading Craig Couzens' letter endorsing Ms Pennie Scott, he is 100 per cent right. As the proverb goes: "If you always do what you have always done you will always get what you always got." As noble as it sounds that Ms Scott is not going to direct preferences on her how-to-vote card, it is not the voters' preferences I am concerned about. It is Ms Scott's. If she was to be elected and it turns out to be a hung parliament, who is she going to stand with? History tells us that someone like Tony Windsor, who was elected as an independent, seemed a noble politician until power went to his head. Or even worse, we could end up with someone like Rob Oakeshott, who was elected as an independent. So maybe Ms Scott could tell us who she is going to preference if elected? Be careful what you wish for. The devil you know ... HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

