The chief executive of the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) has responded to Tuesday's strike involving nurses and midwives, saying the workers "did not inconvenience the health service at all". Wagga's nurses and midwives walked off the job as part of statewide industrial action demanding the government establish staff-to-patient ratios in NSW hospitals. The Wagga branch of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) joined thousands of nurses across the state for the strike. READ MORE: 'Not sustainable': Wagga nurses join statewide strike demanding improved patient-to-staff ratios in NSW hospitals LHD chief executive Jill Ludford said that Wagga's nurses and healthcare staff have worked "tirelessly over many years", but particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. "Not only have they had to care for people with COVID-19, particularly before we were all vaccinated, but then in the most recent outbreak they've had to cover shifts for their colleagues when they were either a close contact [or had COVID]," she said. "What we're seeing is a workforce who have worked tirelessly; they are absolute champions and they're tired now and have a message for government." Ms Ludford said the healthcare workers who went on strike on Tuesday "did not inconvenience the health service at all". IN OTHER NEWS: "They made sure that all of our essential services were covered and that all of our patients were well cared for," she said. Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor, a longtime nurse and former member of the NSWNMA, was in Wagga on Wednesday and said it was important to "find some really good long-term, sustainable workforce solutions". "I'm not going to be able to make everybody happy ... but what I will do and what I absolutely commit to doing, is making sure that we have the conversations, that those nurses voices are heard and that we come to a space where we know we can deliver really good patient outcomes within the frameworks that we have," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

