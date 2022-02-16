coronavirus,

New cases of COVID-19 have once again risen across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) as case numbers jump across the state. On Wednesday NSW Health reported 437 new cases of COVID-19 in the MLHD. Of the new cases 86 are from positive PCR tests while 351 are from positive rapid antigen tests. The daily tally is up compared to Tuesday's count of 378 new cases. Of the 27 COVID-related deaths across the state on Wednesday, none were reported as being Riverina residents. Across New South Wales 10,463 new infections of COVID-19 have been reported, a significant spike in cases, in the 24 hours to 4pm. That is the highest daily cases since February 4, when 10,698 cases were recorded. It is also the highest daily death toll since February 12 when 32 lives were lost in a single 24 hour period. There are 1478 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 92 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1583 patients were being cared for with 96 in ICU. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 94.2 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.6 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 49.1 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.9 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.5 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 45.8 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. IN OTHER NEWS: The MLHD's mobile vaccination clinic will be in Tolland and Ashmont this week offering first, second and booster doses for anyone aged five and over. The clinics are available for walk-ins, or can be booked ahead. The vaccination hub will be at the Tolland Community Centre daily from 2pm to 6pm until Thursday, February 17. It will also be at the Ashmont Ngurra Community Centre on Friday, February 18 from 2pm to 6pm. For assistance, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

