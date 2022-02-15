coronavirus,

Hospitalisations of patients with COVID-19 has dropped across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District as almost 400 new cases of the virus were reported today. On Tuesday, the MLHD reported 378 new cases of COVID-19 made up of 48 positive PCR tests and 330 rapid antigen tests. Hospitalisations have dropped from 34 on Monday down to 26 today, with just one person in the ICU with COVID. The MLHD has also released a breakdown of active cases by local government area, including positive PCR test results only: Across the state 16 deaths and 8201 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the 24 hours to 4pm. There are 1583 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 96 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1649 patients were being cared for with 100 in ICU. Of the new cases, 6741 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 1460 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 94.2 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.6 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 48.5 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.9 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.5 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 45.5 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. IN OTHER NEWS: The MLHD's mobile vaccination clinic will be in Tolland and Ashmont this week offering first, second and booster doses for anyone aged five and over. The clinics are available for walk-ins, or can be booked ahead. The vaccination hub will be at the Tolland Community Centre daily from 2pm to 6pm until Thursday, February 17. It will also be at the Ashmont Ngurra Community Centre on Friday, February 18 from 2pm to 6pm. The MLHDs vaccination clinic in Wagga has extended opening hours and is now open from 11.30 am until 7.00 pm weekdays, and Saturday until 3pm. NSW Health continues to urge anyone who is eligible to book in for a vaccine booster. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For assistance, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

