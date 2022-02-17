sport, local-sport,

Young are taking further strides as they look to end the longest drought in Group Nine. The Cherrypickers have continued to add to their depth as they chase a drought-breaking premiership. Aims to snap their 30-year drought were ended when COVID restrictions forced the season to an early finish when the Cherrypickers were in third place. They've retained almost all of their side, with former Weissel Medal winner Ben McAlpine the only loss heading into the 2022 season. Nick Hall also missed out on the coaching role. Reigning Les McIntyre Medal winner Josh Ayers has returned to the club and they've picked up a former Canberra Raiders junior representative player. Jonah Latu is looking to get back into the sport after a couple of years on the sidelines. New coach Nick Cornish has been impressed with what he's shown on the training paddock after moving to Young late last year. "We got lucky with that one," Cornish said. "He hasn't played in a couple of years but did play junior reps for the Raiders when he was younger. "He just turned up to training but has looked good so far." READ MORE Older brother Isaiah was selected in the Country team last year after impressing for Monaro in the Country Championships. Latu is set to add more depth to the Cherrypickers second row. He can also provide cover in the centres. "He's filled in in the centres for Queanbeyan Kangaroos but I think he is more a back rower or a lock," Cornish said. "It adds some depth and even to reggies (reserve grade) as well as if he makes it a good person is going to have to go down and if he doesn't he is still going to add a bit more depth. "It's really good." Young were one of the teams confirmed for the West Wyalong Knockout. Now with the pre-season competition not going ahead next weekend Cornish has slotted in two trials. The first will be at Alfred Oval against Gungahlin Bulls on March 12. They then travel to tackle Queanbeyan Blues on March 26. Cornish is also hopeful of locking in another trial closer to the April 24 start date for the competition. However with Group Nine starting later than the rest of the competitions across the state, due to the NRL game between Canberra and Melbourne at Equex Centre on April 9, it is challenging. Young plays Kangaroos at Equex Centre to start the season in other first round games Brothers host Gundagai while Albury tackles Tumut and Junee returns to first grade against Southcity.

