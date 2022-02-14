news, local-news,

Two women will appear in Wagga Wagga Local Court on Monday after allegedly assaulting a man at a cafe in Adelong over the weekend. The two women, aged 49 and 24, entered the cafe on Tumut Street at 11.30am on Sunday before the younger woman allegedly became verbally abusive towards staff, police said. A 52-year-old man stepped in to intervene and was allegedly assaulted and knocked off balance by the two women, causing grazing to his arm and knee. Officers arrested the women and took them to Tumut Police Station where both were charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm. IN OTHER NEWS: The younger woman has also been charged with two counts of stalking or intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm. The Adelong women were refused bail and will appear in Wagga Wagga Local Court on Monday.

