A man has been fined and placed on a community corrections order for breaking another man's nose at a Wagga nightclub. Shane Nikoro, 20, of Euroley, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday last week after pleading guilty to one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. "You are about to turn 21; is this a good way to start your adulthood? Magistrate Rebecca Hosking asked Nikoro. "No, not really," NIkoro responded. According to documents tended to the court, both Nikoro and the victim attended Que Bar on Baylis Street with their respective friendship groups on the night of December 4. Nikoro and the victim bumped into each other on the dance floor about 12.30am on December 5, causing Nikoro to spill his drink. A verbal argument resulted and the victim refused a request to apologise and left for another area of the night club. Nikoro encountered victim in the nightclub toilets at 1am and then approached the victim and punched him in face between four to six times. Police officers were already attending the nightclub for an unrelated manner and were looking at CCTV footage when security removed Nikoro from the venue. Police put the assault accusation to Nikoro, who made an admission while being recorded on a body worn camera. "I understand I f---ed up," Nikoro told the officers. The victim was transported to Wagga Base Hospital with a suspected broken nose. Magistrate Hosking told Nikoro if this kind of charge was brought to the District Court, he could have faced up to seven years' jail. "There is a significant community issue with this kind of violence at night," Magistrate Hosking said. Magistrate Hosking sentenced Nikoro to a 12-month community corrections order and fined him $1100. "If you continue to offend, you could end up in prison," Magistrate Hosking told Nikoro.

