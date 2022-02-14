news, local-news,

UPDATE: As at 11.20am the truck rollover at Jugiong had been cleared and all northbound lanes reopened on the Hume Highway. EARLIER: Emergency services have responded to a truck rollover on the Hume Highway early Monday morning which left the driver with minor injuries. Just after 3.45am on Monday, emergency services were called to the Hume Highway at Cooneys Creek Road near Jugiong following reports of a truck rollover. A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said that one ambulance crew attended the scene, and the male driver was taken to Gundagai Hospital with minor injuries, including a cut to the hand. IN OTHER NEWS: According to Live Traffic one of two northbound lanes were closed (lane 1) following the rollover. The lane is still closed as of 7am. As well as emergency services, a heavy vehicle tow truck and Transport for NSW also attended the scene. Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution while travelling in the area. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

