Dinosaur Festival at Wagga Showground a roaring success

Families flocked to the Wagga Showground over the weekend for the Dinosaur Festival Wagga. Angela Gow and her kids Flynn, 3, and Harriet, 1, got in early on Saturday and loved the event. "I thought it was excellent, the kids thought the balloons were great, some things were a little scary," she said. "Harriet liked being outside, she liked the snowcones." Satynn and Jay Hanly thought it was a great day out for their kids, Reuben, 6 and Wade 2, who were clutching dino balloons on their way out. "We from Narrandera and it definitely worth the trip," said Mr Hanly. IN OTHER NEWS: Queues of excited families snaked around the carpark by midday on Saturday, as kids inside wolfed down fairy floss. Mark Slavin was at the event with his wife and two kids. "It's pretty cool," he said. "The kids are liking it. They've been shouting 'I love it' and 'it's super cool' and they like the big Brontosaurus out front." "My son likes dinosaurs a lot," said Therese Caumban. "He loves the moving dinosaurs, he also loves the rides." tHE Dinosaur Festival is on from the 11th to 13th of February. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

