THE Burnout Bash for Brad fundraiser pulled a big crowd of people to the Wagga International Speedway at Yarragundry on Saturday - delivering a huge show of support for one of the city's veterans. The event was run by the Riverina Classic And Muscle Car Muster in collaboration with Michael Wood to raise funds for Wagga veteran Brad Fewson who remains in a terminally ill condition due to being exposed to multiple explosions throughout his time in service. Riverina Car Muster's Damo Nye said the day was an all-around success. "We haven't had the final release yet from our ticket sales but it was most definitely a successful day, to say the least," he said. "The crowd was massive and there were smiles all around." IN OTHER NEWS: Emergency services were on standby throughout the event but other than a blown diff, the day went rather smoothly. "With the event running without any issues we are more than pleased with the professionalism shown by all the staff from the Rural Fire Service, the VRA, the Riverina Motorcycle Sports Club and the Riverina Thrashers did an extremely good job," Mr Nye said. "We can't thank them enough for their volunteer work on the day." A fundraising auction was also held following the event on Saturday night for the same cause, courtesy of Advance Towing. "The auction was a total success with Terry Hunt winning it at the Tolland Hotel," Mr Nye said. "Without the help from all our local sponsors, the Riverina Classic And Muscle Car Muster that's working alongside Pro Patria, we simply could not have raised the much-needed funds," Mr Nye said. "Thank you from all of us to our major sponsors ABC Tyres and Swift Service Centre, Kennards Hire, Riverina Coatings, Soldier On, Young Veterans, Goodwins Engraving, Rapley's Earthworks, Tolland Hotel, Riverina Ice, Shannon's Insurance and Auto Klene. "Locals helping locals helping locals, no matter the capacity you helped, thank you." Mr Nye said they could be further fundraising events to follow. "Keep an eye out for the next event as we continue to raise funds and put smiles on faces," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

