news, local-news,

DECADES of dedication to his community has garnered recognition for Adelong's John Neyland who was presented with a NSW Community Service Award. A surprised Mr Neyland said to have received such an award for doing something that comes so naturally to him had been a humbling experience. "I have always enjoyed giving a bit back to the community when I can," he said. Not even an accident that forced Mr Neyland to stop working could stop his dedication. Mr Neyland received the award for the numerous key roles he has played within his community throughout the years. IN OTHER NEWS: Most recently, following his accident, Mr Neyland has volunteered at Snowy Valleys Council in his spare time undertaking general garden maintenance within the Adelong cemetery and the surrounding community. Some former roles Mr Neyland has held include being president for Apex, Adelong Batlow Bears RLFC president, Adelong Showground Trust president, president of the Adelong Pastoral and Agricultural Society, Adelong S and C Club president and Adelong RFS president. The award was presented to Mr Neyland by Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr who praised his level of dedication. "John has a proud history of community service," Dr McGirr said. "His efforts over many years have made a real difference to Adelong." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/a3f7fd0d-5ac9-427c-b1de-50043af7e8ac.jpg/r0_231_576_556_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg