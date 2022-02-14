news, local-news,

Local Wiradjuri leaders conducted a smoking ceremony at the Wagga Wagga Solar Farm on Friday in a show of reconciliation with the farm's operators, Metka EGN. Wiradjuri man Mark Saddler said the company had turned its approach to Aboriginal heritage around since it was fined $1500 in 2020 for harming Indigenous artefacts, including stone tools and axes, during the construction of the farm. "They're a leading company in Wiradjuri Country now, I would say, that show other companies ... how you do business and how you treat Wiradjuri land," he said. Mr Saddler said there was a misconception among landowners that artefacts found on their property would lead to Indigenous people taking the land under Native Title. He said landholders and Wiradjuri people needed to work together to protect artefacts they might otherwise not have known were there. "They love the country as much as what we do. They've been on this continent three or four generations, our mob have been here for countless generations," he said. He implored farmers and landholders to get in touch with local elders or Landcare if they find anything unusual in the ground, in rock formations, or unusually marked trees. "Let us come onto Country. Let us have a look," he said. "We can look at an artefact and if we deem it's going to be in a dangerous position we can move it somewhere safe." IN OTHER NEWS: State MP for Wagga Joe McGirr said the $1500 fine in 2020 was a "slap on the wrist" for the multinational company and criticised the culture that led to work beginning on the farm before an Aboriginal Heritage Permit had been granted. "Those sorts of errors come when ... there's not an attitude of respect for community, Aboriginal community and neighbours and the community generally," he said. Dr McGirr said the company had since "come on board" with the reconciliation process. "That's what we want to see from these developments," he said. "Companies have got to have the right attitude, the right respect and if they do that, then they'll get the community on board." Dr McGirr said he had taken up the issue of heritage laws and penalties with the Minister for Heritage and Environment, James Griffin. "The minister has indicated to me that there's a review going on, and I'm hopeful that review will lead to appropriate penalties that will encourage companies to do the right thing," he said. Dr McGirr said the state government also needed to tighten regulations to protect prime agricultural land. "The state regulations largely leave it up to the market and I think that's a recipe for disaster," he said. The MP's comments come as a proposal to build a 160,000MW solar farm on farmland near Tarcutta was announced by Spark Renewables this week. Metka EGN told The Daily Advertiser they have commissioned a local Wiradjuri artist to create a piece of art representing the significance of the Bomen axe quarry, near the project site.

