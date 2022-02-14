coronavirus,

Two people from the Riverina have passed away with COVID-19 as more than 200 new cases of the virus were reported on Monday. On Monday the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) reported 221 new cases of COVID, including 26 positive PCR results and 195 positive rapid antigen tests. This is down from yesterday's tally of 311 new cases. There are currently 34 people in hospital across the health district with COVID, three in the ICU and two ventilated. There are also currently 4,877 active cases of the virus across the MLHD. The MLHD reported the death of two men in their 70s and one man in his 80s with COVID-19, who were residents of the Edward River, Griffith and Wagga local government areas. "We extend our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones," a spokesperson said. NSW Health reported two deaths in the Riverina associated with COVID-19 on Monday. Across the state 6184 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and 14 virus-related deaths were reported on Monday. Health authorities say 1649 people are in hospital with the virus, 100 of whom are in intensive care. Of the 6000-plus tests, 4040 results came from positive rapid antigen tests while 2114 came from PCR testing. IN OTHER NEWS: The MLHD's mobile vaccination clinic will be in Tolland and Ashmont this week offering first, second and booster doses for anyone aged five and over. The clinics are available for walk-ins, or can be booked ahead. The vaccination hub will be at the Tolland Community Centre on Monday February 14 to Thursday February 17 from 2pm to 6pm. It will also be at the Ashmont Ngurra Community Centre on Friday, February 18 from 2pm to 6pm. The MLHDs vaccination clinic in Wagga has extended opening hours and is now open from 11.30 am until 7.00 pm weekdays, and Saturday until 3pm. NSW Health continues to urge anyone who is eligible to book in for a vaccine booster. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For assistance, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099.

