coronavirus,

New COVID-19 case numbers are holding steady in the Riverina. More than 400 new detections of the virus were made in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District in the 24 hours to 4pm on Wednesday, NSW Health data shows. Rapid antigen testing continues to outstrip PCR swabs, with 310 positive cases confirmed through the faster RATs compared to 131 from clinics. In other news The region's daily count dropped slightly on the day before, when 494 cases were detected. Wagga will also lose a testing centre after the weekend, with the closure of a drive-through clinic slated for Sunday. The last tests at the Wagga Showground venue will be taken prior to its usual 12.30pm close time, and from Monday tests can be sought at the MLHD's walk-in clinic in Murray Street between 9am and 4pm daily. Fifteen more men and nine women across NSW died from COVID, it was revealed on Thursday morning. They ranged from their 40s to more than a century; one in their 40s, one in their 60s, five in their 70s, nine in their 80s, seven in their 90s and one aged more than 100. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GGnMDP6H6ep7kM2Dx35kRi/9a2eab5b-c48e-4ba5-9463-92c7d718e886.jpg/r13_300_5748_3540_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg