A major new solar farm is being proposed 30 kilometres east of Wagga, with community consultation beginning this month. Neighbours and community members will be invited to share their thoughts on the proposal by Spark Renewables, who also operate Bomen Solar Farm, at two online community forums on February 22. Head of development at Spark Renewables Will Stone said the company wants to hear the thoughts of those closest to the proposed farm before commencing the planning process. "We'll be consulting with them to get their thoughts on what our community funds could be used for," he said. Mr Stone said community benefits could include a broad 'community fund', discounted power to local houses, or a tree-planting fund similar to the company's agreement with neighbours of the Bomen Solar Farm. Rick Martin, whose property shares four kilometres of fence line with the proposed site, said he would be 'insulted' by any offer of funds by Spark Renewables. "I would see it as a bribe," he said. "Money doesn't mean anything in our case. It's the principle: that this solar farm proposal is in totally the wrong place. It's good productive land." IN OTHER NEWS: Claudette Woodhouse, whose family owns land adjacent to the site, says she is waiting for more detail on the proposal but questioned the company's decision to hold the community sessions online. "Many people don't have Zoom. A lot of the older people in the community won't do to that," she said. "I really would prefer a face-to-face meeting." Mr Stone said the company would consider any traffic management, environmental and visual impacts during the planning process, with the company not expecting to break ground until 2024. If the proposal is successful, the farm is expected to generate 160,000MW a year, enough to power 90,000 homes. The Riverina has become a solar energy hub in recent years. Wagga City Council approved another $3.4 million solar project in the Bomen industrial area in May, and the $1 billion Yarrabee Solar Farm near Narrandera is set to become the state's largest when it comes online in 2024. Spark Renewables calculates the farm will offset the emission of about 300 tonnes of carbon dioxide. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

