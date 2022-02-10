newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The developers behind the multimillion-dollar project to build a shopping centre for Wagga's fastest growing suburbs are still on the hunt for businesses to move into the soon to be complete buildings. Construction of the $4 million Boorooma shopping centre is well under way and works are expected to be complete around July this year. So far only a chemist and petrol station have been locked in for the centre and Fitzpatrick Real Estate, who are managing the site on behalf of the Roman Catholic Church, have urged interested business owners to reach out. "We are looking for hairdressers, we're looking for food operators, we're looking for coffee shop, bar and woodfired pizza operators," real estate agent Geoff Seymour said. "We're just looking for a typical neighbourhood shopping centre mix of businesses and services." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Seymour is hoping to have the tenancy mix finalised by the "third quarter" of the year and he is anticipating more interest as the site develops over the coming months. "The masterplan of the shopping centre will start to take place and people will be able to see how it's going to look by the middle of the year," he said. "The suburbs are fast growing and they have hit that critical mass where businesses can survive, supply their services to the community and prosper." Bruce Durham, president of the Estella, Gobbagombalin and Booroowa Progress Associations, said the community is keenly watching the development unfold. "We're all just looking over the fence every day to see what is new and what has changed," Mr Durham said. "It's undoubtedly a very exciting time for us." The progress association president said the community was particularly interested to see which businesses would move into the shopping centre. "There's definitely a lot of interest for a coffee shop and even a dog grooming set up because there are a lot of dogs in the area," he said. "I know a gym and a hairdresser would also be well received." Mr Durham believes the centre signals a major step forward for Wagga's northern suburbs and will significantly reduce the amount residents have to travel to the CBD each week. Construction crews have completed all civic works on the site and are currently installing underground electrical and plumbing infrastructure. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/cb804d87-31e0-4e88-8182-5612875356a9.jpg/r1_96_2399_1451_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg