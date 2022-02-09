coronavirus,

The Riverina's new COVID-19 case tally has approached 500 again just days after dropping to the lowest figures in weeks and a Wagga testing site is slated for closure. A resident of Albury was one of the 20 people who died in NSW and reported in the state's update on Wednesday, NSW Health said. There has been a rise in new cases across the state, with 10,312 new detections in the 24 hours to 4pm Tuesday. The Murrumbidgee Local Health District accounted for 494 of those, with the majority being diagnosed through rapid antigen tests [RAT]. In other news Just 161 positive cases were detected through a PCR test at a MLHD clinic, according to NSW Health data, compared to 333 proved on the RATs. The authority's drive-through testing site at Wagga Showground will close next week, the MLHD revealed on Wednesday morning. The last tests at the site will be collected on Sunday, when it closes at 12.30pm. The Murray Street testing venue remains open and anyone seeking a PCR test can do so there between 9am and 4pm seven days a week, the MLHD confirmed. "PCR test results currently take around 48 to 72 hours to process," the organisation advised.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GGnMDP6H6ep7kM2Dx35kRi/d8680f93-4e5c-41db-b5c6-2f4ac4e6a87d.jpg/r2_466_4014_2733_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg