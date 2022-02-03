news, local-news,

The Wagga Residents and Ratepayers Association held their first meeting on Wednesday evening and had an opportunity to vent their frustrations to Councillor Tim Koschel, who held a Q and A. Around thirty people showed up to the meeting, their first since reforming the organisation, and the meeting largely focussed on developments around Wagga. The group had concerns about changes to the development application process, and many in attendance had gripes about what they see as the lack of a say when it comes to projects around the city. There were questions about the lack of affordable housing in the area, Wagga roads and the overall strategy of this new council. In Other News: At times the Q and A was tinged by an air of discontentment, and association president Chris Roche said that Cr Koschel got to see the "frustration within the community" up close. "He saw that the frustrations may be with the developments, or whatever, but also with the lack of communication ... between the council and residents," he said. "To me it was an interesting meeting, because it did air the problems that people are having, but these are only a few of the problems." Mr Roche said that his group wants to see more community consultation on major city developments, such as Morgan street, or the new Bunnings site. He said the focus of the group moving forward will be to provide an avenue for people to communicate with the local council. "We want to work with council, we're not here to belt council. It did come across that way a little bit. There are a lot of good things that the council does." The association plans to hold future meetings on the first Wednesday of every month with a new councillor for each meeting. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/3760c226-0c68-449d-9b83-2e05aadb884f.jpg/r10_726_4022_2993_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg