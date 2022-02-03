newsletters, editors-pick-list,

It's the fried snack that fits perfectly in one hand, but where and how did the Chiko Roll originate and which regional town can lay claim to it? The latest episode of The Daily Advertiser's new podcast series - titled The Riv: A Podcast About People - is available on Thursday and answers that very question. In the fourth installment of the six-part series, the Wagga "scholar" on the subject, Luke Grealy, tells The Daily Advertiser's Annie Lewis how he has spent a lot of time researching the history of the Chiko Roll. "I had to become an expert in the Chiko Roll purely because of public and media inquiries," Mr Grealy said. "So I've been doing all my research and I even, after recent radio interviews a few years ago on the Chiko Roll, an elderly neighbour wrote a poem for me, called the Chiko Roll scholar. "So that's one of my claims to fame. I'm now an official Chiko Roll scholar." The debate over who owns the famed fried snack is often sparked on major anniversaries of the Chiko Roll's introduction to the world. "Twenty years ago, on the 50th anniversary of the Chiko Roll, the company produced two gold Chiko Rolls and presented one to Bendigo and one to the Wagga museum, which we have in our collection," Mr Grealy said. "Even Coburg might have a little bit of a claim because that's where it was first mass-produced and frozen ready for transport." Decades on, there is no sign of the debate flagging but, according to Mr Grealy, the matter has long since been settled with two major facts. "But, there's no doubt that it was born in Wagga, so Wagga has the main claim to the Chiko Roll," he said. "It's undeniable. It does not matter what Bendigo or other places try and say. It's ours." To hear the full interview with Mr Grealy, and listen to episode four of The Riv: A Podcast about People, head to The Daily Advertiser's website. The series examines the people at the heart of some of the incredible stories and events that have shaped the Riverina over the past 200 years. New episodes of the podcast will drop weekly on Thursdays at 1pm. Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your preferred podcast platform. Just search The Riv.

