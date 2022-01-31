newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The passionate residents who make up Wagga's re-formed council watchdog are looking forward to gathering for the first time since last year's dramatic council election. The Wagga Residents and Ratepayers Association will be holding its first community meeting from 6.30pm on Wednesday at the Wagga Boat Club. Attending ratepayers will be joined by re-elected Wagga councillor Tim Koschel, who will be taking questions from the community on a variety of topics. IN OTHER NEWS: Association secretary Lynne Bodell said the group plans to have a different councillor attend each of the monthly meetings, in a bid to improve communication between Wagga City Council and the community. "This way we'll have a direct line to them so we can have a more personal discussion and talk directly to them," Dr Bodell said. "We'll be making the councillors aware of all the things we are concerned about and while we're not expecting to get all the answers in one night, it will let them know the areas we think they should be focusing on." Any interested residents are invited to attend the meeting and pose questions to the attending councillor or engage in discourse with other ratepayers. Dr Bodell said the recently re-formed group would be working hard to establish a productive relationship with the elected councillors and steer clear of excessive criticism. "We do ask that the discussion is held in a respectful way," she said. "We're not there to pick on any of the councillors, we simply want to have a very constructive, positive discussion." Gary Roberts, the treasurer of the community group, said he was hopeful Cr Koschel would listen to the concerns expressed by residents and take them back to the other elected representatives. Cr Koschel said he was looking forward to taking part in the meeting and hearing from passionate residents. "It's not an opportunity for me to tell them what I like, instead it's an opportunity for me to sit down and listen to what they believe are the biggest issues," he said. Dr Bodell expects key topics to include roads, the Morgan Street development, and the Bunnings roundabout. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/cd684331-ca25-4595-abf9-b070c664463e.jpg/r0_145_4032_2423_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg