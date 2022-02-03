sport, local-sport,

UNDER-14 coach Lauren O'Hara is confident Wagga is a legitimate chance of repeating their 2020 feat where they claimed the title at this weekend's NSW Junior Country Club Championships. The 'Bidgeegators' will field six teams across under-14 and under-16 boys and girls divisions, the second time in three years the carnival will be hosted by Oasis Aquatic Centre. Wagga will host 41 teams, up from 27 two years ago, with matches beginning on Friday and concluding on Sunday. The increase in teams means under-14 girls matches will be played at Junee Recreation and Aquatic Centre. Two teams will represent the Bidgeegators in the under-14 boys, and O'Hara is confident of troubling the best juniors from across the state. "I think the 'A' team will go pretty close to giving it another crack this year, which would be great," she said. "They're just so grateful to have a comp on with COVID, there's over 100 games happening over Wagga and Junee over the weekend. OTHER NEWS "We've got a lot of good players but they just play each other all the time, so they're over the moon to get stuck into some tough games." O'Hara said the junior competitions had strengthened markedly the past two years, forcing junior matches to be moved from Wednesday to Sunday. "The reason why we've got such a strong team now is our local comps are so strong, they've come a long way," she said. "It's a great event for the town, it attracts a lot of people here." Paula Shumack will coach the under-16 girls, with a handful of the squad part of the team which progressed to the semi final stage two years ago. "We're hoping for maybe a semi final finish, and if we got a medal it would be amazing," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/a162e71d-1210-4fe5-a27f-70acab71c4d9.jpg/r0_71_2953_1739_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg