A CHANCE to stake a claim for a spot in South Wagga's best 11 will present for a number of Blues players at Robertson Oval on Saturday. South Wagga will be without a couple of key players when they take on Lake Albert for the Larkins Mumford and Rogers Memorial Cup in a day-night fixture. The Cup, which is played for across all grades in a weighted points score system, is locked at three-all between the two clubs. South Wagga captain Luke Gerhard will miss Saturday's clash, along with young gun Jake Scott and Nathan Butt. Noah Harper returns, while Adam Whitbread and Pat Cooke have also been recalled to the team. Whitbread hit 54 and took 1-12 from eight overs in his first second grade appearance of the season last week. "There's definitely a few spots up for grabs at the back end of the year so it gives those guys a chance, and more of an opportunity in the game as well," stand-in skipper Joel Robinson said. 'They'll get a chance to bat a bit higher up the order or a few more overs with the ball. It's good for them and good for the club as well." South Wagga sit narrowly on top of the Cricket Wagga ladder but are yet to play the fourth-placed Bulls in a regular 50-over fixture this season. MORE SPORT NEWS The two teams met in last month's Twenty20 competition, which resulted in a thumping 99-run win to the Blues. Robinson said Lake Albert cannot be underestimated. "They've got a couple of guys at the top that can break the game open a bit. They've got a couple of hard-hitters that take the game on so it will be good to get those guys out early," he said. "I think the T20 was a bit of a one-sided affair, I thought in that game we batted really well as a team and obviously we started well with the ball and continued on." Robinson believes Scott will leave a big hole for the Blues. He is most known for his exploits with the bat but Robinson expects will be missed most with the ball. "I think Jake Scott out will be different for our bowling line-up, he's been bowling really well for us," he said. "But again it gives guys like Whitty and Ginny a crack with the ball, there's a few options there with Connor Willis as well." The game is a 2.30pm start.

