MANGOPLAH-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes coach Jeremy Rowe is relishing the chance to give others within the club a chance to take on more responsibility after moving back to Canberra last week. Rowe is entering his fourth year as Goannas coach, and a change of employment means he will divide his time between the nation's capital and Wagga. Given the squad is very similar to last year and others are ready to step up in their roles, Rowe believes the club is ideally placed to adjust. In the early weeks of the year Rowe will attend three of four training sessions per week, with assistant coach Trent Cohalan to take over for the other session. "I'll share my time pretty evenly between Canberra and Wagga," Rowe said. "When we were renegotiating (returning as coach) the move to Canberra was well and truly on the table and we were looking at ways to make it work. OTHER NEWS "I'm certainly going into my fourth year looking to really allow growth opportunities for the other leaders in the club who are ready to take more on. "Trent Cohalan being an assistant coach will take more on, as will our leadership group. "Not being here the odd night, no one is going to see a difference really. It'll basically be business as usual and allow us the chance to grow and develop the current crop of leaders. "If it was my first or second year it probably wouldn't be suitable. But going into a fourth year and having a really stable list and continuity with the roster, guys are ready to take on more with leadership. "There is definitely an element of flexibility there, and it's a new situation we'll evolve as the season goes on to ensure the team gets the best result." The change will also allow Rowe to have a more regular 'hands on' role with the club's Canberra players. "It's well documented we've got a decent Canberra contingent, so it will allow me to attend training with the guys about once a fortnight as well," he said. "I think it's going to work out perfectly Being able to coach those Canberra guys during the week once a fortnight, instead of trying to get as much as we can in over the phone or on game day is going to be handy. "There's a lot of upside to it." Rowe said the club is well placed to have less headaches with the Player Points System. Three players were slugged an extra point under the system after AFL Riverina adjusted the points allocation of a handful of players across the Riverina and Farrer Leagues early in the season. "I'm really happy to say our points allocation this year is really comfortable. If I'm writing down what our best team would be, we're comfortably sitting with a few points' breathing space," he said. "It's obviously very welcome after the last couple of years. The 2020 COVID season was a challenge for most clubs and last year there was a couple of anomalies there. We're quite happy it won't be a drama this season."

