sport, local-sport,

MELBOURNE AFL defender Gabby Colvin is taking the glass half full approach. At least Adelaide exposed them in an early season match, not when the campaign is on the line. After comfortably winning their first three matches, the 30-year-old said the Crows "bullied them", but is confident the Demons can heed the lessons and launch a raid on the premiership. Melbourne kicked the only three goals of the last quarter in the 4.11 (35) to 3.3 (21) loss to Adelaide, who also beat them in last year's preliminary final. The Demons were many experts' premiership tips before the start of the year, and Colvin said they're certainly not panicking. "They bullied us around on the weekend. We were pretty devastated but at this point of the season this a good learning curve to take on from here on," she said. "It's good to be learning that lesson now, than in the prelim like last year. Basically the same thing happened in the prelim, it was frustrating we didn't play our game. "We can fix the issues, it's an easy fix and we know what we have to do. We're looking forward to cleaning things up and hopefully doing that against Gold Coast this weekend." The Demons comfortably accounted for the Bulldogs, Richmond and St Kilda in their first three games, but have had to rely on kicking multiple unanswered goals in a specific quarter to do so. OTHER NEWS "We had some easy wins on the scoreboard, but saying that the games were still pretty hard. The Saints were level with us for three quarters and we kicked away," Colvin said. "We're just playing one quarter at the moment and you can't be dominant if you're only playing one quarter a game. We've got to work on that. "It was so frustrating (we played well only in the last quarter against Adelaide). Adelaide are bigger bodies and we probably got a bit intimidated. The ball was in our backline a fair bit so we were under fire down there. hey were set up behind the ball so well as they have done for years, they're a great defensive unit. "We went away from our game plan and we didn't play our style of footy, we were disappointed with that. "Their tackle pressure was unreal, every time you'd pick up the ball you'd get smashed. We're a smaller team, but we can definitely be smarter with how we use the footy." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/af76067b-1f19-47a4-b543-611a06e343f9.jpg/r0_8_1071_613_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg