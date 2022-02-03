sport, local-sport,

GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong player Lucy Anderson says the Lions will look to build on being one of the surprise packets in their first season in the AFL Southern NSW Women's competition last year. The Lions start their second campaign when they host Brookdale Bluebells at Ganmain Sportsground on Friday night. They joined the competition last year and after a slow start, managed to surprise a few teams above them on the table with some promising wins. Anderson said they will be looking to build on the confidence generated last year, as well as another 12 months to build their skills. She said the four new teams in the competition shouldn't drop their heads if their game takes time to click. OTHER NEWS "They should just get in there, have a go and enjoy the experience," she said. "The first game we played wasn't our best game, but by the end of the season it was a whole different story. There was so many improvements, just take every game as it comes and give it a go. "Hopefully we can progress from how we finished last year and continue to go up from there. To have women's footy in the area is awesome." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/d0844771-e347-4774-9a3a-599d9754c01d.jpg/r47_0_1151_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg