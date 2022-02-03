sport, local-sport,

THE fear of the unknown can be intimidating, and the AFL Southern NSW Women's new clubs are keen to finally get a gauge of where they sit on Friday night. Marrar, Turvey Park, Coolamon and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes are set to make their debuts. The Bombers host the Goannas at Langtry Oval, while the Bulldogs and Hoppers travel to Collingullie-Glenfield Park and Narrandera respectively. Bombers player Caitlin Kelly, a former GWS Giants Academy member and representative player, said it's difficult to pinpoint their standing in the league with so many football newcomers in their side. Kelly and fellow former Giants Academy member Issy Cunningham will be their spearheads, although Cunningham is unavailable for the first two games. "It is a little bit (nerve wracking). We've had heaps of girls come to training, but also a few we haven't even seen kick a footy," Cunningham said. "A few also haven't played before, so with positioning we're a bit in the dark. We might have to have a rotation on the day and see how we go. "The main thing is crowding the footy, we have to have faith in a couple of girls to clear it out and we've been working on that." Kelly said the pools, which pits the new teams and last year's bottom two in one, and the rest in the other, should help teams find their feet. OTHER NEWS "Even listening to the girls from East Wagga and North Wagga today (Wednesday's season launch) it was a bit daunting. But I'm glad the new teams get a chance to feel their way together and work it out," she said. Coolamon's football operations manager, Mitch Robinson, said they're in the fortunate position of avoiding too much crossover with their netballers. "Everyone thought they're all going to be netballers, but we've only had two or three netballers put their hands up to play footy," he said. "We've got all these new people coming to the club, which brings more family and interest. "There's only a handful who've played, but they're excited to get into it. :We want to be a part of that premier league next year and we want to see women's footy. On Friday nights at Coolamon, if we get good weather, we'll get a good crowd to watch it." Turvey Park coach Michael Ness, who previously coached the club's second grade side, said it had been rewarding to see the group build their skills and confidence at training. "We thought reaching out to netballers would kickstart it, but we've only got one netballer in our side so it brings new people to the club," he said. "In ressies it's all game plans and structures, and a lot more than just football. Here (women's football) we get back to the grass roots and start from scratch with teaching how it's meant to be played. "The excitement the girls get after learning a few things has been enjoyable so far." Round one on Friday night: Griffith v CSU at Griffith Ex-Services Club (8pm), Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong v Brookdale at Ganmain Sportsground (7pm), East Wagga Kooringal v North Wagga at Gumly Oval (6.30pm); Narrandera v Coolamon at Narrandera Sportsground (7.30pm); Collingullie-Glenfield Park v Turvey Park at Crossroads Oval (6.30pm); Marrar v Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes at Langtry Oval (6.30pm). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

