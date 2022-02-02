news, local-news,

THE Leisure Company's chief executive officer has seen the organisation grow from strength to strength throughout her 30 years of supporting residents with a disability. Having previously volunteered for the Riverina Special Olympics, Libby Clohessy began her career as a support worker in the 90s. She left a secure position within the childcare sector to pursue her passion, aiding two clients a week for six hours without looking back. Within the three decades that followed, she planted her feet well within the organisation until she eventually took the reigns as CEO, placed in charge of servicing a vast group of Wagga residents. "We've seen people develop into fine young men and women from their experiences here," she said. "They form great friendships with each other, and a pleasing thing for me to see is our clients out in the community, not needing our support." IN OTHER NEWS: During this time, she has also seen Wagga's integration and inclusion of people with a disability noticeably improve. "What I've seen over that time is people understanding that people with a disability don't need to be treated differently." "That's an acknowledgement to the community of Wagga Wagga because they are so welcoming to people with a disability." Ms Clohessy also explained The Leisure Company, which provides recreation, work, and life skills to people with a disability throughout Wagga, has also undergone significant changes during her career. "I've seen lots of changes in the way the organisation runs," she said. "We've had many different types of programs come through us, and actually running under the NDIS [National Disability Insurance Scheme], that was a big change." Although having played a vital role in advancing the service provider over the past 30 years, she said the it would not be where it is today without a team of dedicated staff. "I'm proud of what I've done, and I'm proud of the things the organisation has done, but it's not just me, it's a whole team of people," she said.

