news, local-news,

KURRAJONG has paid special contribute to one of their many valued employees whose relationship with the disability services provider stretches beyond their 40 years of employment. Paul Duck first sought support from Kurrajong in the mid-1960s and moved between the organisation's own hostels until later when he became one of the first to ever venture into independent living when accommodation provided by the Department of Housing became available. He commenced employment with Kurrajong's Commercial enterprises in 1982, doing a variety of jobs well before Chaston Street's new purpose-built recycling facility first opened. "This place wasn't even here before it was all land and mud and dust... and we were recycling only paper, back in those days," Mr Duck said. IN OTHER NEWS: Forty years later, the avid Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Lions supporter still enjoys sorting out paper, tagging along on the trucks and winding back after a long week with a game of ten-pin bowling. "I just can't believe it's been that long," he said. "I'm almost 59, so I'm just taking it easy, step by step." As someone who loves to travel, Mr Duck was thrilled to be presented with a $2000 cheque from Kurrajong CEO Ray Carroll to fund a future holiday - a reward for years of hard work. Mr Carroll said it is not every day one of their employees reaches such a milestone. "We've had probably four or five people in the history of the organisation reach 40 years, and Paul's the latest edition," he said. "He's very important and well respected here. He works hard, like everyone does, but for Paul being Paul, he's got a little bit more experience, so other people come in and lean off his experience as well." Mr Carroll, who also marked 30 years of service to Kurrajong last week, said these milestones stand as a reminder of how important disability support services continue to be throughout Wagga and the wider community. "We employ 140 people with disabilities and encourage them, and if organisations like ours didn't exist, what would those people do," he said. "It provides a pathway for them right through to retirement... once Paul retires, there are options for him to go and do the things that he wants to do." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/dd0aef6d-20cc-48a5-9d86-51a9fd2ba4ff.JPG/r0_325_4960_3127_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg