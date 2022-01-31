news, local-news,

CONSUMERS and businesses are willing to invest more into sustainable solutions, and advocates say it's time for the government to catch up. New research from Mastercard shows that 76 per cent of business leaders have identified sustainable practices as critical to their future success, while 81 per cent of consumers claim to be seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. The data also revealed 55 per cent of NSW consumers would pay more for products or services from a company that was actively reducing the amount of waste and plastic it uses, compared to the national average of 52 per cent. But without government support such as the implementation of manufacturing regulations, environmental advocates worry smaller businesses and lesser-fortunate individuals will unfairly bare the burden to adapt without the means to do so. ErinEarth educational officer Ben Holt voiced his concerns saying that it would be ridiculous to expect individuals to take responsibility given the spectrum of income levels. "I think it's fantastic that people are willing to spend a bit more, but it's super important that we don't fall into the trap of expecting everyone to be able to spend the same," he said. "We certainly cannot expect people who cannot afford to pay more for those ethical considerations if they don't have the financial means to. "Government is the main tool. It has to work together on issues that affect all of us, and really, we need to be looking to government for leadership on issues like environmental issues." IN OTHER NEWS: While COVID recovery continues to take precedence in terms of policy-making, the wait is on for the national climate change conversation to be revisited following the government's 'return-to-normal'. Mr Holt identified 2019 as a significant year of communities, including Wagga, proving that the national mentality regarding environmental issues has evidently evolved. "It was amazing that in 2019, we had two marches down Baylis Street asking our leaders at all government levels... to be proactive in dealing with climate change and greenhouse gases," he said. "I've seen more and more people in our local area wanting to find information about environmental issues." Not-for-profit ErinEarth is a local community organisation aiming to demonstrate sustainable living to the local community while educating residents on the importance of supporting biodiversity. One local retailer that has witnessed residents move towards more sustainable choices is Eco Living and Gifts on Forsyth St, Wagga, which recently celebrated eight years of business. "When we originally started, we did markets, and people would be like 'ah, they're hippies', which we don't even look like hippies," owner Chelsea Martin said. "But I've noticed over the years there are more and more people getting on board with the natural products, and there are more people who are actually taking the time to educate themselves." As environmental literacy has improved, Ms Martin has observed droves of younger consumers shopping for her natural and ethically sourced products more than any other demographics. "When we first started, it was more older people who had always used natural products," she said. "As time has gone on, I guess the younger ones, especially those at uni... have come on board." This is the same demographic which pushed heavily for change on a government level during the summer of 2019-2020, yet COVID-19 has not put a pause on protests but blanketed news headlines worldwide. READ MORE: "I feel like the government was kind of encouraging people to change to the paper straws and the bamboo cutlery and all that started to become a big thing, which I think was really good," Ms Martin said. "But then when COVID hit that all went out the window, and now you look at it, and there's like disposable masks everywhere. "The amount of takeaway packaging has gone crazy because obviously, we went through a stage where we couldn't eat in, and some people still can't eat in at restaurants. "It's a pandemic, so there's not much they can do about it, but I feel like once we get over COVID if we ever do, we really need to make a huge effort to get back to where we were." Wagga's deputy-mayor and Greens councillor Jenny McKinnon said this effort will be dependent on a government-led response. "So much needs to happen at a policy level instead of responsibility consistently being pushed onto individuals, as consumers, when in fact governments, corporations, etc, could take real action that would make it so much easier for people to live sustainable lives," she said. While the pandemic has disrupted direct progress within this regard, Ms McKinnon does believe the emphasis placed upon scientific research and professional advice could lead to educated policy-making in response to environmental issues. "There's a lot of people talking about how the conversation needs to restart, but it needs to be based on trusting the science that's been associated with all of the research into environmental issues," she said. "The whole COVID pandemic prompted a worldwide move towards acceptance of the science to help us save lives and keep us safe during this time. "If the science is important in that regard, then it's also important in regards to our environmental conditions and our guaranteed future sustainability." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/f26dd965-cb06-47f9-aac0-ab2b692455b3.png/r275_114_1781_965_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg