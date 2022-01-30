newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A SUCCESSFUL first event that skyrocketed in the days leading up has left Collingullie Fishing Competition 2022 organisers eager to host it again next year. The weekend event saw more than a hundred competitors from both Collingullie, Wagga and surrounding areas including Tumba, Belfrayden and Lockhart try their hands at one of several prizes on offer. Other competitors travelled hours upon hours to make it to the event, which was the first of its kind for the town. Competitors spent two intense days fishing along the banks from Armstrongs Reserve down to Berembed Weir and everywhere in between. On Friday afternoon, the day before the competition kicked off, a fish raffle was held at Collingullie Hotel to raise funds for the Collingullie Memorial Soldiers Hall. The event was held in way of a pre-competition gathering, with food and entertainment. The lucky winner was Josh Pilon from Lockhart. Funds were also accumulated through entry fees for the competition which ran over Saturday and Sunday morning, finishing at 11 am, to go towards charities including Beyond Blue, Ozfish and the Kidney Kar Rally. Event organiser Leigh Burkinshaw said the decision to support those specific charities was made due to them being important charities and because they are ones many Collingullie residents are either familiar with or can appreciate the works of. There were a plethora of prizes up for grabs, big little and major, with the winners being announced on Sunday afternoon back at the Collingullie Hotel, with more entertainment to close off the event. One of the prizes was a Great Northern bar fridge which was donated by Blue Ribbon Financial Services, which was given to the furthest travelled entrant. "After seeing where a few of the entrants had come from, we didn't want to see them leaving empty-handed," Mr Burkinshaw said. IN OTHER NEWS: Gavin Case Marine Services also donated a Stacer Skimma 320 boat and Suzuki 5hp motor as one of the major prizes. Other major prizes included kayaks and a five-foot hanging lure. Little prizes include stubby holders, hats, t-shirts and lures among various other items. Competition prize winners were announced at a presentation which was held at the Collingullie Pub at 3pm on Sunday afternoon. Mr Burkinshaw said he was more than happy with the turnout which ended up being greater than he had been expecting in the weeks leading up the event. The success of this years event means it will definitely go ahead next year. "We will be having it again next year," Mr Burkinshaw said. "We put a lot of hard work in this year to hopefully set it up for next year." Mr Burkinshaw said he was also grateful to have had so much unexpected support offered by businesses and community members. Event sponsors included, but are not limited to, Riverina Ice, Collingullie Hotel, Compleat Angler Wagga, Blue Ribbon Financial Services, Ifishcomps, Gangster lures and Australian Crafted Lures. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/902c8bc4-e9d1-4824-9818-f8e334e6ab8d.jpg/r0_116_2953_1784_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg