Multiple organisations and volunteer agencies are continuing to assist with the clearing of debris in Narrandera following a severe storm overnight. Roughly 72mm of rain fell across the Riverina town on Friday night as more than 2000 properties lost power during the storm. As of Saturday morning roughly 400 homes and businesses were still without power, with Essential Energy crews on scene working to restore this, as another 20mm of rain fell. Southern Zone Commander for the State Emergency Service (SES) Benjamin Picker said there were more than 30 jobs for crews to work through on Saturday. "The majority relate to trees down on properties, and some roof damage," he said, with "most of the town" losing power as fallen trees took down power lines. Along with clearing debris the SES' focus for Saturday has been clearing access to properties, assessing roof damage and placing tarps on buildings where needed. SES crews from Leeton, Griffith and The Rock were on scene on Saturday morning, with the Junee crew also expected in the afternoon. These crews have been assisted by the Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA), Fire and Rescue and the Rural Fire Service where necessary. Mr Picker thanked the community for their patience as crews work through the requests. Cootamundra MP and emergency services Minister Steph Cooke was in Narrandera on Saturday and said the feeling in town had calmed down now the storm has passed. "Throughout the storm I think people were quite frightened by the experience, but now the efforts have well and truly turned towards clean-up," she said. "All the emergency service organisations are working really well together on the ground, it's extremely organised and coordinated." IN OTHER NEWS: Multiple businesses in the township either had to close completely or delay their opening hours on Saturday as damage was assessed. Ms Cooke is encouraging people in Narrandera to stay vigilant and look out for their neighbours, particularly the elderly, and to be "very very careful" as they move about town. "If a road is closed it's closed for a reason," she said. The MP said now is a good chance for residents to secure any items in their backyard as well, with items such as trampolines reportedly blowing away during the storm and landing elsewhere in town. For emergency assistance in floods and storms the SES can be contacted on 132 500.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/683201a3-5859-4ef1-a1bd-e11d56ef43b1.jpeg/r0_224_1440_1038_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg