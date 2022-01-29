news, local-news,

A severe storm overnight has caused damage and power outages for thousands of people in the Riverina town of Narrandera. As the storm made its way across Narrandera late Friday night more than 2500 people suffered unplanned power outages, according to Essential Energy. Operations manager central, Bronwyn Sigmund, said that network protection equipment activated just after 8pm on Friday after faults on the high voltage electricity network were detected. "Last night's storm caused a large amount of damage to the electricity network with multiple reports of trees contacting and brining down powerlines in the area," she said. "Crews worked throughout the night responding to a significant number of incidents in Narrandera and were able to restore supply to over 2,100 customers." As of Saturday around 400 customers remain without power supply, as multiple crews continue to repair the damage. "Essential Energy thanks for the community for their patience, and reminds them to stay at least eight meters away from damaged or fallen powerlines," Ms Sigmund said. IN OTHER NEWS: At around 5am on Saturday the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) cancelled the severe thunderstorm warning for the Riverina and other nearby parts of the state. "The immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary," a BoM statement reads. The State Emergency Service (SES) is advising people to stay clear of fallen powerlines, creeks and storm drains; not to walk, drive or drive through flood water; and to stay vigilant and monitor conditions. For emergency assistance in floods and storms the SES can be contacted on 132 500. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/6b738644-e37d-467c-aa58-f2d16315bcd7.jpeg/r0_140_1440_954_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg