Parts of the Riverina included in a severe thunderstorm warning
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for large parts of New South Wales, including the Riverina.
In a statement issued midday the BoM said a trough interacting with humid air will cause thunderstorm development throughout the day.
Parts of the Riverina, South West Slopes and Snowy Mountains are expected to receive thunderstorm weather, including Young and West Wyalong.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours," the BoM said.
Severe thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout the afternoon and into the early evening.
It follows severe thunderstorms across the Riverina overnight, including in Narrandera where a multi-organisation clean-up operation is continuing today.
The State Emergency Service (SES) is advising that people should:
- Keep clear of creeks and storm drains
- Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water
- If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue
- Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks
- After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides
- Unplug computers and appliances
- Avoid using the phone during the storm
- Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well
- Stay vigilant and monitor conditions
- Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires
- For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES on 132 500
The BoM is expected to release a further warning in the afternoon.
