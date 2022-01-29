news, local-news,

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for large parts of New South Wales, including the Riverina. In a statement issued midday the BoM said a trough interacting with humid air will cause thunderstorm development throughout the day. Parts of the Riverina, South West Slopes and Snowy Mountains are expected to receive thunderstorm weather, including Young and West Wyalong. "Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours," the BoM said. Severe thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout the afternoon and into the early evening. It follows severe thunderstorms across the Riverina overnight, including in Narrandera where a multi-organisation clean-up operation is continuing today. The State Emergency Service (SES) is advising that people should: The BoM is expected to release a further warning in the afternoon.

