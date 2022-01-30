newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Business NSW in the Riverina-Murray has welcomed the $1 billion support package from the state government designed to help smaller enterprises that have been affected by the Omicron COVID-19 variant. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet on Sunday announced the Small Business Support Program to pay affected businesses up to $5000 per week. "We are also providing support to business to help reimburse the cost of rapid antigen tests for their workers, extending the Commercial Landlord Hardship Grant and delivering additional funding for the performing arts sector," Mr Perrottet said. "This targeted package provides support for businesses who experienced cashflow issues and the immediate economic impacts of the Omicron outbreak." Businesses with an annual turnover of between $75,000 and $50 million, which can demonstrate a 40 per cent decline in turnover during January compared to previous years, will receive 20 per cent of their weekly payroll in February, up to $5000 per week. The Small Business Fees and Charges rebate program has been lifted from $2000 to $3000 and can be used to claim a 50 per cent rebate on the cost of rapid antigen tests. Business NSW members surveyed in the Riverina-Murray had seen the largest impact on staffing since the beginning of the pandemic and their confidence had fallen to levels last seen during the Delta variant lockdown. Business NSW Regional Manager Anthony McFarlane said the new support package would keep the doors of many businesses open as many had reported at least a 40 per cent downturn. "Business has been crying out for support because of the dramatic impacts that Omicron has had on their operations, especially in what many hoped would be their busiest time," he said. "The government has done a great job in designing a package that will help a wide variety of business owners who've suffered a downturn in their operations through no fault of their own."

