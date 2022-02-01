newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Wagga councillors have refused to reimburse a local "anti-vaccination" group the $105 it spent booking a park for a protest. Stand in the Park had reached out to Wagga City Council requesting a fee waiver for its reservation of a section of the Victory Memorial Gardens in November. Events hosted by Stand in the Park have become synonymous with protesting lockdowns and vaccination mandates. IN OTHER NEWS Councillor Dan Hayes put forward a motion on Monday calling on the council to refuse the waiving of the fee due to the "dangerous" beliefs spread by the group. "I've put this alternate motion up because I don't support a fee waiver for a group that is anti-vaccination and promotes dangerous and potentially lethal outcomes," Cr Hayes said. "The request for $105 may seem small but it goes against council's policies. COVID has changed our world and killed many and a group that wants to promote putting the community in further danger now asks for a handout - well I say 'no' to that." Wagga City Council's financial assistance policy states it will consider programs of financial assistance to various organisations which "result in a broad community benefit". Cr Hayes said Stand in the Park does not meet that requirement and therefore the organisers should pay for the event on their own. This suggestion was rejected by Cr Richard Foley who said residents should have a right to express their views. However, Cr Hayes pointed out that he was not suggesting the group should not be allowed to hold events. The motion to reject the Stand in the Park fee waiver, while also approving a separate $250 fee waiver for the Cancer Council Wagga, was supported by Cr Hayes and councillors Georgie Davies, Rod Kendall, Jenny McKinnon, Amelia Parkins and Tim Koschel. Cr Foley and Cr Mick Henderson voted against the motion. The Daily Advertiser contacted Stand in the Park's Wagga organisers for comment.

